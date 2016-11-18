Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  Greater Santo Domingo residents have a new entertainment option as of Thursday, when president Danilo Medina headed ribbon-cutting for Downtown Center mall in the upscale sector Bella Vista.

The plaza is operated by the group Caribbean Cinemas, whose stakeholders stressed investor confidence in the country's economic growth.

Jobs

Group president Robert Carrady stressed Caribbean Cinema's commitment to create jobs for the Dominican Republic and wager on Bella Vista due to its geographical location and the area's economic boom.

He added that the croup has had operations in the Dominican Republic during the last 40 years.

Boom

Bella Vista's construction boom is evidenced by its numerous supermarkets and four major malls; Plaza Lama, Unidos, Bella Vista Mall, and now Downtown Center.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: GoneNative, 18 Nov 2016 12:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic, La Romana
Half the country is drowning the other half is plagued by corruption crime and murders, and the president is cutting a ribbon in a de Luxe entertainment center.
Written by: laman00, 18 Nov 2016 12:54 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Gonative= true some things just don't add up,you really have to be blind and no to see what's happening, this is the best way for washing a dirty money and get away with it in a country that hosts the biggest and baddest cartels who are immune to any laws that don't apply for them, any real developer who is really in to make substantial gain in this kind of project does a research first and then will invest but just look around you do you see any pottentional growth other then poverty, corruption, lawlessness????

A Booming district lol !!!
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 6:28 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
LAMAN00, your on the ball. every single mall in Stgo has all most the same stores. I have said it a 1,000 times its money cleaning time in stgo
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 6:30 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
