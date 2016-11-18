Santo Domingo.- Greater Santo Domingo residents have a new entertainment option as of Thursday, when president Danilo Medina headed ribbon-cutting for Downtown Center mall in the upscale sector Bella Vista.

The plaza is operated by the group Caribbean Cinemas, whose stakeholders stressed investor confidence in the country's economic growth.

Jobs

Group president Robert Carrady stressed Caribbean Cinema's commitment to create jobs for the Dominican Republic and wager on Bella Vista due to its geographical location and the area's economic boom.

He added that the croup has had operations in the Dominican Republic during the last 40 years.

Boom

Bella Vista's construction boom is evidenced by its numerous supermarkets and four major malls; Plaza Lama, Unidos, Bella Vista Mall, and now Downtown Center.