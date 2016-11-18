Santo Domingo.- Flight operations at Puerto Plata's Luperón International Airport resumed Friday, after having been halted yesterday on flooding.

"The situation at Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata is under control after the excessive rainfall caused an overflow from a ravine that affected the terminal," the airports management company Aerodom said in a statement.

"A flight from Air Canada and a private flight arrived at the terminal. Now we are ready to receive the Air Transat flight in a few minutes," Aerodom said.