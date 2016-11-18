Close Gallery
Puerto Plata  airport flooding.Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.-  Flight operations at Puerto Plata's Luperón International Airport resumed Friday, after having been halted yesterday on flooding.

"The situation at Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata is under control after the excessive rainfall caused an overflow from a ravine that affected the terminal," the airports management  company Aerodom said in a statement.

"A flight from Air Canada and a private flight arrived at the terminal. Now we are ready to receive the Air Transat flight in a few minutes," Aerodom said.

COMMENTS
2 comment(s)
Written by: danny00, 18 Nov 2016 6:22 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
who cares?
Written by: DRmaker, 19 Nov 2016 9:11 PM
From: Canada, North Coast DR
I care.................and hundreds of thousands of other flyers (or to help you understand better Danny: 100's of 1,000's) care.

They wouldn't want their flights to be delayed.

Danny, would you like it if the SDO airport was flooded and you couldn't fly in to visit your daughter?

Why are you such a Grinch all the time Danny?




