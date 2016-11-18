Santo Domingo.- Airports Dept. director Marino Collante on Thursday said the Cabo Rojo aerodrome, in the Dominican Republic's western-most tip, will be expanded and converted into an international airport to handle large aircraft.

He said Airports' Technical Dept. and Public Works coordinate and elaborate the ambitious project in Pedernales province, that would become Dominican Republic's ninth international airport.

The initiative is derived from the Pedernales Tourism Development Plan ordered by president Danilo Medina in coordination with the the Presidency, Public Works, Tourism, and Environment ministries and other agencies linked to the development and promotion of tourism and aviation."

Collante said all necessary steps to develop the project have already been taken and will be materializing the important work to develop that province in the south of the country "very soon."

"A commission of technicians from our agency and engineers from the Public Works Ministry have been working hard on the development and feasibility of the project that will greatly boost the economic development of Pedernales and other southern provinces."

He added that the idea is to convert the aerodrome at Cabo Rojo in a modern airport terminal with more operational capacity for the landing and takeoff of wide-body aircraft.