New York.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on the Dominican Republic:

--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; assigned Stable Outlook;

--Long-Term Local Currency IDR upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+'; assigned Stable Outlook;

--Senior unsecured Foreign and Local Currency bonds upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+';

--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';

--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';

--Country Ceiling affirmed at 'BB-'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade of the Dominican Republic to 'BB-' reflects its continued strong growth momentum and rising per capita income, reduced external vulnerabilities and fiscal restraint through the 2016 election cycle.

High economic growth rates have raised Dominican Republic's per capita GDP to USD6,734, greater than the 'BB' median. Fitch expects the economy to expand 6.7% in 2016 supported by strong domestic demand and external receipts of tourism and remittances. Growth could slow to 5.5% in 2017 (albeit still higher than the peer median) driven by higher oil prices, higher-cost external financing conditions, and tighter monetary stance.

External imbalances have been progressively reducing in recent years, mainly reflecting lower oil prices. Fitch expects the Dominican Republic to sustain low current account deficits (CAD) of 1.7% and 2.1% of GDP in 2016 and 2017, respectively, financed sustainably by net foreign direct investment (FDI). Tourism, remittances, and gold exports support the growth in current external receipts (CXR). Slowly rising oil prices are forecast to gradually widen the CAD, but this effect will be tempered as the new coal plants begin operating in 2018 and substitute coal for diesel imports.

The governing PLD party demonstrated fiscal restraint through the 2016 election, in which President Danilo Medina won a second term with a congressional majority, supporting policy continuity. Higher spending during the previous 2012 election year resulted in the widening of the fiscal deficit to 5.3% of GDP from 2.5% in 2011. Fitch expects the government to register a 3% of GDP deficit in 2016, in line with the government's trend of moderate fiscal deficits since 2013. In 2016, the government is offsetting lower-than-budgeted revenues with lower electricity subsidy and other expenditure reductions while extra-budgetary public coal-plant investments will add 0.6% of GDP to capital expenditure.

Fitch expects a similar general government deficit at 3.1% of GDP in 2017. The government started in 2H16 to implement tax administration measures to capture +0.6pp GDP in new revenues in 2017. The government could run a small primary surplus in 2018, supported by lower electricity-subsidy and capital spending. The government has postponed the introduction of a tax reform until at least 2017 after the tax-administration measures are implemented. The tax-reform delay and limited progress on the electricity pact reform highlights slower reform momentum.

Dominican Republic's general government debt, expected to reach 36.7% of GDP in 2016, is lower than the 'BB' median, but the government's low tax base points to weaker debt tolerance than 'BB' peers. General government debt-to-revenues exceeds 250% while interest-to-revenues is high at 20%. Continued quasi-fiscal electricity-sector losses are likely to prevent the government debt burden from stabilizing. However, the government financing flexibility is supported by its access to international capital markets, multilateral borrowing, and the developing domestic bond market.

Inflation remains subdued at 0.9% yoy as well as core inflation at 1.8% yoy. Oil prices are expected to contribute to a pick-up in 2017. An inflation-targeting regime adopted in 2012 is still taking root, and inflation expectations remain anchored to the DOP/USD exchange rate. The central bank raised the monetary policy rate 50bps to 5.5% effective Nov. 1 to address the positive output gap, expected U.S. monetary tightening, and uncertainty arising from U.S. trade policy.

The financial system remains broadly stable with a moderate level of financial dollarization. Commercial banks' credit portfolios do not show signs of stress, with low NPLs at 1.8%, and capitalization ratios are adequate at 15.4%. However, real credit growth has been high in recent years, averaging around 13% for 2013-15.

Dominican Republic's external balance sheet is weaker than 'BB' peers. Sustained external borrowing is raising the sovereign's net foreign debt toward 18.2% of GDP in 2016 while total external debt service also surpasses the 'BB' median. The country's international reserves, USD5.5bn, have risen although Fitch's international liquidity ratio for Dominican Republic remains below 100%, reflecting its vulnerability to external shocks.

Downside risks to growth and external accounts could emerge in case of a shift in trade and immigration related policies under the administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The Dominican Republic has extensive trade (through CAFTA-DR) and financial ties with the U.S.

The U.S. represents 36.6% of tourist air arrivals, receives half of Dominican Republic's merchandize exports, and contributes 5.3% of GDP in workers' remittances (2015).

SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)

Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Dominican Republic a score equivalent to a rating of 'BB+' on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows:

--Public finances: -1 notch, to reflect risks to the Dominican Republic's limited budget flexibility, constrained by the narrow tax base, rising interest bill and current expenditure rigidities. The quasi-fiscal losses of the electricity sector continue to put pressure on the government's debt dynamics. Recapitalization of the central bank remains a contingent liability for the sovereign.

--External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the Dominican Republic's weaker external liquidity position and vulnerability to external shocks.

Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centered averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Outlook is Stable. The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead to a positive rating action are:

--Strengthened international reserves position;

--Strengthening of the government's revenue base, fiscal consolidation and reduction of public debt burden.

The main factors that could lead to a negative rating action are:

--Increased budget deficits and/or weaker growth leading to a marked increase in the government debt burden;

--Deterioration of the international reserves position and current account deficit;

--Emergence of fiscal financing constraints.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of assumptions:

--Fitch forecasts that U.S. growth of 1.4%, 2%, and 2.2% in 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively will support the Dominican Republic's economic growth and external finances.

--Fitch's fiscal and external forecasts assume that annual gold production is sustained at 1 million ounces and international prices average USD1,100 per ounce in 2016-2018. Further, they assume a gradual rise of the average Brent oil price from USD42 per barrel (bp) in 2016 to USD55 pb in 2018.