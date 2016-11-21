Santo Domingo.- Airports Dept. director Marino Collante on Sunday said Santo Domingo's Heliport, located on the seaside avenue El Malecon, will be remodeled and modernized.

The official said the work will include construction of a terminal building and ancillary facilities, as well as three helipads and parking for helicopters.

Collante, speaking to mark the Airport Department's 38th anniversary, said the terminal will feature spaces and facilities to provide efficient and quality service to users.

"This space will be focused on the preservation, respect and protection of the environment, complying with all national and international regulations for this type of facility, in terms of configuration and operation."