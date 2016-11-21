Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Sunday presented the Sustainable Development Project for the of the Sabana Yegua Dam Upper Basin, in Azua (south), to reforest over 5,000 hectares.

He said the project will reduce poverty, protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change.

Medina said planted on the lands will be trees for timber, coffee, and avocados, and crops such as red pepper and tomatoes in greenhouses, and beekeeping among others.

Medina said once the RD$928.0 million project is fully operational, expected income will exceed RD$1.0 billion per year, will also create more than 1,600 direct jobs and train around 4,000 people.

"The project will impact on improving the quality of natural resources and the environment. Therefore the provinces of Azua, Bahoruco, San Juan and Independencia will have more water for farm production," he said, adding that the inhabitants of Las Cañitas, Padre Las Casas and Azua will improve their living conditions.

The President said nearly 80,000 people live in Sabana Yegua's upper basin, where the project will take them from poverty to prosperity but noted that in addition to enthusiasm, they should adopt a commitment. "The mere intervention of the Government is not enough to materialize such an initiative."