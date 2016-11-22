Close Gallery
A. Estevez.
Santo Domingo.- Despite the lack of official figures on damages from the sustained rains and flooding in the agro sector, Agriculture minister Ángel Estévez on Monday said the most affected  crops were plantains, bananas, cassava, rice, corn and vegetables.

Interviewed by listin.com.do by phone, the minister said they've yet to compile accurate data on the losses and prefers to wait to conclude the inspection tours of the areas affected by the rains mostly over the northern part of the country since last week .

The official said the population won't be subjected to shortages of products despite the damage to agriculture, since the market has a good supply of affected items.

Estevez added that government agencies should get ready to respond to producers who've sustained losses and pledged to provide the necessary aid including fertilizer, tilling, seeds and loans.

COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: bernies, 22 Nov 2016 11:06 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Why can't these idiots stop talking, how come he said that there would be no shortage when the must affected areas are the areas where many of our agriculture products are produce. Please dude shut your pipe hole and do or say something more coherence with the reality. Thank you.
Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Nov 2016 8:52 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
I suppose this is the basic level of intelligence for a minister ...already the prices of lettuces have doubled ..just wait until next week .
Written by: DomRat, 23 Nov 2016 5:07 PM
From: Dominican Republic
At their salary levels, they don't worry so why should you?
Written by: DomRat, 23 Nov 2016 5:08 PM
From: Dominican Republic
