Santo Domingo.- Despite the lack of official figures on damages from the sustained rains and flooding in the agro sector, Agriculture minister Ángel Estévez on Monday said the most affected crops were plantains, bananas, cassava, rice, corn and vegetables.

Interviewed by listin.com.do by phone, the minister said they've yet to compile accurate data on the losses and prefers to wait to conclude the inspection tours of the areas affected by the rains mostly over the northern part of the country since last week .

The official said the population won't be subjected to shortages of products despite the damage to agriculture, since the market has a good supply of affected items.

Estevez added that government agencies should get ready to respond to producers who've sustained losses and pledged to provide the necessary aid including fertilizer, tilling, seeds and loans.