Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) vice president Circe Almanzar on Monday said the government doesn't seem to weigh the consequences of Customs collecting 50% of the ITBIS (VAT) tax in on raw materials and machinery for manufacturing.

However she thanked the Finance Ministry for responding to the measure's unanimous rejection by business associations in addition to the AIRD.

Almanzar said the industrial sector expects a meeting with the tax authorities as soon as possible, to achieve an expeditious procedure which averts hurting their competitiveness.

She noted that the reimbursement mechanism cited by the Treasury in an ad has long been out of use, because when it was in effect, to get the corresponding reimbursement took a long time, even years, "which severely affected competitiveness of the companies."

"We urgently need to meet and clearly establish the mechanism to follow. We sincerely hope that this will be resolved favorably for domestic production. For the industrialists to foresee is part of the confidence, of the security that the conditions to do business will not vary negatively," the business leader said

Almanzar said it's regrettable that when talking about exports, international competition isn't taken into account. "The problem is that the cost of financial capital is borne by industrialists which are forced to compete both in the domestic market and abroad, with foreign products that are uncharged and often subsidized."