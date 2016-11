Santo Domingo.- The Customs agency on Monday announced that the yearly grace period for Dominicans residing abroad to bring tax-free gifts this year also includes allowing their shipment via couriers or freight forwarders, as long as their value is US$3,000 or less.

It said the latter decision responds to the airlines' restrictions on luggage by passengers.

Customs said the tax break on gifts that visitors bring to the country will be in effect Dec. 1 to Jan. 7, as Law 9-96 stipulates.