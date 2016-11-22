Santo Domingo.- There's no such thing as a shortage of dollars in the country, and speculation in the informal market instead, said moneychanger Rafael Báez on Tuesday.

"That's a lie, the banks have dollars and they are trading them, they are the owners and lords of that currency in the country," said the operator of the exchange agent Casa de Cambio Báez, on a busy street in the capital.

Quoted by El Nuevo Diario on alleged scarcity of dollars in recent weeks, the business leader stressed that there's not much demand for the US currency at this time of the year.

He said the banks have dollars and sell whatever the customer requests, and reiterated that there's no high demand for dollars at this time.

"Banks are the owners and the lords, they are all a monopoly, and the informal market practically doesn't exist, we are only a few left, that scarcity does not exist, who in fact have dollars are the banks."

Central Banker

Hecor Valdez Albizu has reiterated that there´s no shortage of dollars, and attributed a possible crunch to payments of inventories by retailers.