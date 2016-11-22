Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  Customs director Enrique Ramírez on Tuesday  said it reached its goal of collecting RD$103 billion (US$2.24 billion) by yearend 2016

The official, speaking at the inaugural of a pharmaceuticals lab headed by president Danilo Medina, said Customs makes the efforts to optimize resources and guarantee better import and export services.

ITBIS Tax

On the advance collection of 50 percent of the Itebis (VAT) tax from companies subject to the Proindustria law, Ramírez reiterated that it will start in January, a measure which could vary only by amending the 2017National Budget Law.

