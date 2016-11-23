Santo Domingo.- Exports of goods from the Dominican Republic during the first six months posted bilateral depreciations against the dollar and a negative annual variation rate of 0.2%, the lowest rate among Central American countries.

A recent report by the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) Trade and Integration Monitor 2016 shows that the country's strength in foreign trade is services, which account for as much as 50% of total exports. The line reflects an increase rate of 7.4% in 2015.

The study says that a contractive dynamic was generated throughout the region during 2015 that affected the pace of exports and has continued in the first months of 2016, although with less intensity.

It points out that in terms of the type of product, the 14.8% decline of aggregate exports in Latin America in 2015 was the result of contractions in virtually all items, with the strongest influence being primary products with 12 percentage points, manufactures of primary origin with approximately 2.1, and 0.7 manufactures of industrial origin.

The report also notes that exchange rate variations have produced significant variations in the competitiveness of countries in the region. It indicates that estimates of the elasticity of exports at the real exchange rate show that, although the effect has declined in recent years, depreciations could spur the growth of foreign trade, particularly manufacturing.

However, in the case of intraregional flows, the current configuration of real exchange rates doesn't favor the prospects for expansion and diversification of exports.

It further notes that exchange rate volatility poses an additional risk in the current context of macroeconomic uncertainty.