San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- The Cristóbal Colón mill aims to produce more than 120,000 tons of sugar in the 2016-2017 harvest, which begins at the end of Dec., by grinding 2.2 million tons of cane from its fields and 100,000 tons from private growers.

The mill, part of VICINI's CAE agro group, made the announcement during its annual meeting with sugarcane producers prior to the start of the harvest.

CAEI vice president of Alberto Potes and suppliers representative Juan Tejada headed the meeting at the mill, and included leaders of the sugar cane industry.

"We expect this harvest will be as successful as the previous ones," Potes said, adding that the work to consolidate the mill as a sustainable, social, environmental and economic business continues.