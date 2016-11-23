Santo Domingo.- A funeral parlor in Dominican Republic's east region is announcing a "Black Friday" special many people would die for, half-priced coffins until Sunday.

The funeral home La Solución, in El Seibo will also offer "specials" on its other services such as a hearse, carps and wreaths, said its owner Francisco Álvarez to local media. "A coffin listed at 35,000 pesos (US$760) will be sold for 20,000 and a cheaper one, whose price is 9,000 pesos, will be dispatched at 4,500."

Alvarez expects to make a killing. "Several people have reserved some caskets because they have very sick relatives and want to take advantage of the prices even if they keep them in their homes."

"We do not want anyone to die but that's reality."