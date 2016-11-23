Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- A funeral parlor in Dominican Republic's east region is announcing a "Black Friday" special many people would die for, half-priced coffins until Sunday.

The funeral home La Solución, in El Seibo  will also offer "specials" on its other services such as a hearse, carps and wreaths, said its owner Francisco Álvarez to local media. "A coffin listed at 35,000 pesos (US$760) will be sold for 20,000 and a cheaper one, whose price is 9,000 pesos, will be dispatched at 4,500."

Alvarez expects to make a killing. "Several people have reserved some caskets because they have very sick relatives and want to take advantage of the prices even if they keep them in their homes."

"We do not want anyone to die but that's reality."

Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Nov 2016 1:34 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Actually I will bein hospital this weekend ...is it an offer too good to live for??
Written by: laman00, 23 Nov 2016 6:12 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

Is that a wishful thinking ?
Written by: Ricardolito, 23 Nov 2016 6:44 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Well Lawman , when I am under the anesthetic , my life is in the hands of others and there is nothing I can do .
Written by: laman00, 23 Nov 2016 7:07 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Well Ricky as much as I disagree with you here on many levels and after all that we can debate on things that we don't agree but we are also humans and as a human beeing I wish you well and lots of health, deep inside you're not a bad person this I'm telling you from the bottom of my heart GOOD LUCK....
Written by: Vivacuba, 24 Nov 2016 6:00 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Will the ship to states?
Written by: laman00, 24 Nov 2016 4:07 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

how about some to CUBA you"re more closer!!!
Written by: danny00, 24 Nov 2016 7:48 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Man I love to buy a few for GUILLERMONE, 808, SHIP I WOULD PAY FULL PRICE 4 THOSE GUYS
Written by: danny00, 25 Nov 2016 7:36 AM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
Written by: Vivacuba, 24 Nov 2016 6:00 AM
From: Dominican Republic good idea from laman00, your friends in Cuba can use them like yola and can set sail to Florida. these coffins should float.
Written by: laman00, 25 Nov 2016 1:01 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
Danny i'm pretty sure you had your share of these Cubans in southern Florida !
Written by: danny00, 25 Nov 2016 1:11 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
LAMAN00, they are the worst of the worst. blood sucking parasites. in the 1980'-90's it was the drugs now it's Medicaid fraud big time. this how they pay back their host country. last year in south Florida home base for the parasites we had over 17,000 hit and run. they f**** everyone and everything in their path.
Written by: danny00, 25 Nov 2016 1:35 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
last year they hit a 6y old boy the kid was on the hood of the car. driver took off again and hit the brake again the boy fell off in the front of the car and the driver took off again running the little boy over again. THE BOY WAS DEAD. the driver was not human. no human would do this. this the S**T that is coming into the United States. GO TRUMP GO
Written by: Ricardolito, 28 Nov 2016 12:06 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Despite three days in hospital over the weekend, I am alive so will not go to Higuey to buy the half price coffin
