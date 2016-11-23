Industry leader calls 50% VAT tax in advance, unacceptable.?

Santo Domingo.- Herrera and Santo Domingo Province Industries (AEIH) president Antonio Taveras on Wed. called the notion that the paying 50% ITBIS (VAT) tax in advance at Customs won't have major negative impacts on small and medium-sized businesses, unacceptable.

he said the country's future fiscal sustainability is is cause for serious concern, because in his view, "the government lashing out blindly for not daring to seriously propose a major tax reform, accompanied by deep and structural institutional reforms."

"The fatal outcome of this measure" he said, will be a de-capitalized business fabric that generates more jobs in the economy, contributing significantly to GDP, macroeconomic stability and social peace.

"We want to call on president Danilo Medina's government to reflect on the measure of collecting 50% of the ITBIS in advance on raw materials and machinery in Customs, because this could slow the progress of SMEs, which are a fundamental part of the strategy of his own administration, " the business leader said.

He defined as painful that the government doesn't want to understand that the measure will greatly jeopardize the industrial sector, which transforms raw materials and adds value, to obtain a final product that raises the country's wealth, contributes with more jobs and helps to mitigate poverty.

"With this measure many small companies would be de-capitalized, because they will pay an ITBIS in advance that they would hopefully recover in six months, but worse, we could be witnessing a destruction of wealth and jobs in a country with so much crime," Taveras said.

He said keeping the measure will increase unemployment because many small and medium-sized companies that have liquidity problems would have to close. "It would also be an inflationary measure, since many companies, in order to survive, could pass this cost on to the final product."