Santo Domingo.- After heated debates the Chamber of Deputies on approved Wednesday in the first roll call the bill for the 2017 Budget, of RD$711.4 billion (US$15.5 billion).

Of the lawmakers present 117 voted for, to 38 against he proposed legislation, on which the bicameral committee had rendered a favorable report and, discareding the opposition's proposal to send the bill to commission.

The bill, already been approved by the Senate now goes to president Danilo Medina, who's expected to sign it into law. 

