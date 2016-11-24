Santo Domingo.- Nearly all of the country's dams operate at their highest level in the wake of weeks of rains, said the State-owned Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (EGEHID).

It said current production is from 7 to 9 Gwh (7,900 MWh) per day on the rainfall which it affirms benefit the main reservoirs and guarantee water for next year's crops, aqueducts and generate electricity.

In that regard, dams and canals agency (INDRHI) director Olgo Fernandez on Wednesday said the floodgates in one of the country's largest dams, Tavera, were opened to release 370 cubic meters of water per second, as the torrential rains continue over the Central Mountains.