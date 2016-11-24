Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Tourism mogul Frank Rainieri warned Wed. that for the country to remain competitive, governments cannot suddenly change the rules, referring to among others, the levy of a 50% ITBIS (VAT) tax by Customs on raw materials.

"Governments cannot invent and change rules suddenly because they will always have an excuse to say they need it," he said.

"The industrial sector is too important in our country for any Dominican to think about jeopardizing it, because it would affect millions of Dominicans," said the CEO of Grupo Punta Cana.

Nonetheless said he remains hopeful that the government will maintain a coherent development policy. He cited as an example the tourism promotion law that spurs investment in the country.

"There are long-term laws and capital is willing to invest in the Dominican Republic. The tourism promotion law has no hassles. That represents a coherent development policy, the rules are clear," Rainieri said during the inaugural of the Now Onyx resort in Uvero Alto.