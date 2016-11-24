Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved a bill that authorizes the Finance Ministry to issue of public debt papers for up to RD$122.9 billion(US$2.6 billion) to counter the deficit in the 2016 State budget.

The initiative was approved in a first roll call with 113 votes of the 138 deputies present.

The lawmakers of the opposition PRM party requested that the bill be sent to a commission, claiming that one of the supports in next year Budget, which president Danilo Medina has yet o sign into law, but the request was rejected by the majority, under the control of the ruling PLD party.