Santo Domingo.- In the next three years the telecom Altice will increase its annual investment on new infrastructure by 20%, or RD$20.0 billion (US$435.0 million).

Altice Dominican Republic president Martin Roos made the announcement Thursday during a visit to president Danilo Medina in the National Palace.

Roos stressed Altice's commitment and confidence in the country's development.

He said Altice has kept increasing its investment by 20% annually since its arrival in the country. "We have grown and increased our position in the country."

"Orange and Tricom consolidate their leadership and we've seen the dynamism of the sector," the executive said.

Roos said democratization in telecom services has spurred them to continue their vision of securing sronger development and economic growth for Dominicans.

Altice Group.

Roos said the Dominican Republic is one of its main markets in the region, adding that his company will support the Digital Republic.