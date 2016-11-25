Santo Domingo.- US ambassador James W. Brewster on Wednesday accused a "monopoly" and government sectors of maneuvering to block the advance of alternative energies in the Dominican Republic, a situation he affirms must end.

"Government officials, monopolies and others who try to prevent the positive steps that the country and companies like yours that promote the use of clean energy must stand aside and support it and not impede progress for their own interests. This must stop, not tomorrow but now!"

He stressed Dominican Republic's "enormous" potential to continue developing clean sources of electricity, especially solar and wind, noting that the Caribbean's biggest solar power plant was built in Monte Plata (east).

Brewster called energy security and renewable energy an issue of great importance, which US vice president Joe Biden discussed with president Danilo Medina during his first visit to the country.

"I simply want you all to know the importance we place on this issue and that we believe that the impact of climate change is very real and that we must work together to mitigate," said the diplomat speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce 's Thanksgiving luncheon.