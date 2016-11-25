Santo Domingo.- LED big screen TV s, inverter ACs and smartphones are among the most sought after items in shops across the country, as Dominican Republic consumers have irreversibly caught Black Friday fever.

To be the first to get discounts as high as 80%, bargain hunters got ready early Friday, which marks the start of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving, an event no longer exclusive to the US.

Watchdog

This year also marks the start of an aggressive campaign by the Consumer Protection Agency (ProConsumidor), sending dozens of inspectors to the streets to prevent stores from scamming buyers with fake offers and bogus products.