Santo Domingo.-  LED big screen TV s, inverter ACs and smartphones are among the most sought after items in shops across the country, as Dominican Republic consumers have irreversibly caught Black Friday fever.

To be the first to get discounts as high as 80%, bargain hunters got ready early Friday, which marks the start of Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving, an event no longer exclusive to the US.

This year also marks the start of an aggressive campaign by the Consumer Protection Agency (ProConsumidor), sending dozens of inspectors to the streets to prevent stores from scamming buyers with fake offers and bogus products.

Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 25 Nov 2016 5:39 PM
From: Dominican Republic
show me 80% off...lololol
Written by: danny00, 25 Nov 2016 11:02 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
show me 50% off. the ship they sell at low prices are low-end products. go look for them with your warrente u have. hahahaha
