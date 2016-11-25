Santo Domingo.- The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted higher prices on diesel, while gasoline stays put.

For the week from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, premium gasoline will still cost RD$196.80 and regular gasoline will still cost RD$181.20 per gallon.

Regular diesel will cost RD$142.50 and optimum diesel will cost RD$156.10, both RD$2.00 higher per gallon.

Avtur will cost RD$101.90, or RD$1.00 more; kerosene will cost RD$130.00, or RD$1.50 more and fuel oil will cost RD$85.80, or RD$1.50, higher per gallon

Propane remains at RD$93.10 per gallon; natural gas for autos remains at RD$25.26 per cubic meter and industrial natural gas is also unchanged, at RD$29.67 per cubic meter.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.67 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices.