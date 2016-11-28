Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- Four years after the start of the full-day school program , student high school graduations rose from 87.56 percent to 94.14 percent, according to Education minister Andrés Navarro.

He said the increase was 6.57 percent in the grade school level and 8.16 percent in the middle level.

"The program's positive impact on the education system is also seen in that the model covers more than 900 new schools, with the goal of reaching 100 percent of the schools during the 2016-2020 period, as well as increasing employment in the sector Educational and other production lines."

An analysis by the Education Ministry's Statistics and Indicators Dept. shows that between the 2011-2012 and 2015-2016 school years, the new policy -aimed at becoming a bridge towards the development of people-, is having a positive impact on the economies of the most vulnerable communities by creating small and medium businesses.

"The remarkable advances were materialized by the will of president Danilo Medina," Navarro said.

