Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Monday cut the ribbon on the first stage of the Eastern Aqueduct, rebuilt at a cost of RD$1.42 billion to benefit 1.5 million inhabitants of Santo Domingo Este.

Santo Domingo water utility (CAASD) director Alejandro Montás said the two vitrified steel regulating tanks built can store 15 million gallons of water.

"The Eastern Salinity Barrier Aqueduct expansion project is an infrastructure work of transcendental importance by the impact and improvement of the conditions of health and well-being of the residents of this demarcation," said Montás

He called it the greatest water works arranged by Medina in his four years in office.