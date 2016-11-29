Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- The cross border market held Mondays and Fridays in the city of Dajabón, where trade between Dominicans and Haitians is usually risk, has declined due to Haiti's environmental, economic and political woes.

Haitian and Dominican merchants agree that five years ago, trade was as high as between US$1.2 million per week, motoring the economy of towns along both countries' border.

"Recently however we perceive with concern how the economic exchange between the two nations decreases," Border Market Merchants Association president Abigail Bueno told local media.

He said on Monday of last week, the day after Haiti's presidential election, the market was held normally, but with declining sales.

Yesterday Monday, hundreds of Haitians crossed into Dajabón to trade with Dominicans, but both reiterate that just as in other days, sales slumped.

They also say that major merchants from Cape Haitian, Fort Liberté, Trou Du Nort and other north Haiti towns aren't coming to market as before, and is hurting business.