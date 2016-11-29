Close Gallery
Chamber president Lucia Medina wields the gavel.
Santo Domingo.-  The Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday approved in the second roll call a bill on the 2017 Budget, and another which authorizes the Finance Ministry to issue RD$122.9 billion (US$2.7 billion) of public debt instruments, in a session in which opposition PRM party lawmakers left the session before the voting.

The Senate had already approved both bills and will now go to president Danilo Medina who's expected to sign them.

The Budget for next year, of RD$711.4 billion (US$15.5 billion) was approved by lawmakers of the ruling party (PLD) and of the pro-government PRD party despite the opposition's intense pressure.

