Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's cement makers grouped in Adocem on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the industry's performance this year, selling around 4.3 million more tons, a 9% jump compared with 2015.

Adocem president Gabriel Ballestas said the domestic cement industry has been growing during the last four years. "It has strengthened day by day thanks to the articulated work between the State and the other national productive sectors, which like ours demonstrate a capacity and vocation to invest, generate jobs, take risks and energize other segments that are closely linked to our industry."

Moreover the business leader said Adocem's institutional commitment aims to preserve the spirit which characterizes them, |"by optimizing the quality of the products they offer and undertaking innovative proposals to expand and promote good uses of cement and concrete, emphasizing areas which represent great advantages such as low-cost housing, paving roads and highways, as well as infrastructure works."

Ballestas spoke during an activity with the media and associates to mark the arrival of Christmas and the New Year and a panel on the 2017 economic outlook, moderated by the economist Roberto Despradel.

In a statement, Ballestas added that the cement makers are confident in the Dominican economy's future, which he affirms allow them to be increasingly more competitive. "This will foster growth, generate more jobs, boost the business of our customers and suppliers and contribute to society in a sustainable manner."