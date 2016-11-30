Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's biggest brewery (CND) on Wednesday inaugurated the expansion of its plant in Hato Nuevo, which will lead to a 36% jump in production.

President Danilo Medina and CND CEO Franklin León headed ribbon cutting for the project built at a cost of more than US$43.0 million, and creates hundreds of jobs, doubling its payroll of around RD$20.0 billion.

"As a result of this investment, we now have a modern packaging line that will support the growth of our beer production, providing an additional capacity of 144 million liters per year. To give you an idea, that additional volume equals 13.8 million boxes," Leon said.

He said the new packaging line features leading edge technology, too process 60,000 bottles per hour and pack simultaneously in crates as well as boxes.