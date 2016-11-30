Washington. - The new United States administration headed by president Donald Trump heralds "good" ties between Washington and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ambassador Jose Tomás Pérez affirmed Wednesday.

According to the Dominican diplomat, relations between the two countries in economic, political and cultural affairs have strengthened over time "and no change of government can cause any variation."

The Trump administration that will take office on January 20 not only raises expectations among the people of the United States, but the rest of the world, given the incendiary rhetoric during his election campaign, especially on immigration, economic and political policy.

"The Dominican Republic, regardless of who's governing, has important agreements with the United States, such as Free Trade, which depends fundamentally on the laws of both Congresses and that don't depend on the will of a President," said Perez, interviewed by acento.com.do.