Fair ties with Obama White House. J. T. Perez.
Washington. - The new United States administration headed by president Donald Trump heralds "good" ties between Washington and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic ambassador Jose Tomás Pérez affirmed Wednesday.

According to the Dominican diplomat, relations between the two countries in economic, political and cultural affairs have strengthened over time "and no change of government can cause any variation."

The Trump administration that will take office on January 20 not only raises expectations among the people of the United States, but the rest of the world, given the incendiary rhetoric during his election campaign, especially on immigration, economic and political policy.

"The Dominican Republic, regardless of who's governing, has important agreements with the United States, such as Free Trade, which depends fundamentally on the laws of both Congresses and that don't depend on the will of a President," said Perez, interviewed by acento.com.do.

Written by: brucito, 30 Nov 2016 5:58 PM
From: United States
Smart thinking on the part of the government. Send the most NON-mulatto they could dig up to deal with the newly elected closeted neo-nazis who now control the U.S.
Written by: Ricardolito, 30 Nov 2016 6:09 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
another nothing story..if Trump is going to tear up the pan Pacific treaty , he willnot think twice about doing what ever he wants with the DR ,if,in fact, he knows where the DR is .
