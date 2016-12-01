Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that authorizes president Danilo Medina to declare a State of Emergency in 15 northern and eastern provinces affected by rains and floods.

The measure paves the way for Medina to declare a state of emergency in Puerto Plata, La Vega, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Duarte, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Cristi, La Altagracia, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Valverde, El Seibo and Monseñor Noel provinces.

This authorization requested by the Executive gives government agencies extraordinary powers to conduct the repairs, constructions and reconstructions needed to mitigate the vast damages caused by weeks of torrential rains in those provinces.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
3 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 1 Dec 2016 8:53 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

State of emergency extraordinary powers means a license ........to buy materials and services from whomever at whatever cost without tenders. There are a great many in gov't and with gov't connections rubbing their hands together now.

Feliz Navidad !
Written by: laman00, 1 Dec 2016 10:34 AM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA

Hahahahha that was a good one ZOOMA!!
Written by: zooma, 4 Dec 2016 8:29 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

The true barometer of whether or not a declaration of state of emergency is used to allow government to promptly address damages is how long it will remain in effect.

In the true sense of the emergency process is allow government to make quick response to make interim remedies of damages thus providing immediate relief of those affected by such damage. Then, the state of emergency is lifted and tenders are issued to advance the interim measures to normal standards.

Make note, state of emergency powers are used to construct provisional bridges, not to construct standard bridges.

There may be those in government who will advocate maintaining the emergency to take advantage of the lack of restraint of government funding of relief.

Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 