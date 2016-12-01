Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that authorizes president Danilo Medina to declare a State of Emergency in 15 northern and eastern provinces affected by rains and floods.
The measure paves the way for Medina to declare a state of emergency in Puerto Plata, La Vega, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Duarte, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Cristi, La Altagracia, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Valverde, El Seibo and Monseñor Noel provinces.
This authorization requested by the Executive gives government agencies extraordinary powers to conduct the repairs, constructions and reconstructions needed to mitigate the vast damages caused by weeks of torrential rains in those provinces.
State of emergency extraordinary powers means a license ........to buy materials and services from whomever at whatever cost without tenders. There are a great many in gov't and with gov't connections rubbing their hands together now.
Feliz Navidad !
Hahahahha that was a good one ZOOMA!!
The true barometer of whether or not a declaration of state of emergency is used to allow government to promptly address damages is how long it will remain in effect.
In the true sense of the emergency process is allow government to make quick response to make interim remedies of damages thus providing immediate relief of those affected by such damage. Then, the state of emergency is lifted and tenders are issued to advance the interim measures to normal standards.
Make note, state of emergency powers are used to construct provisional bridges, not to construct standard bridges.
There may be those in government who will advocate maintaining the emergency to take advantage of the lack of restraint of government funding of relief.