Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that authorizes president Danilo Medina to declare a State of Emergency in 15 northern and eastern provinces affected by rains and floods.

The measure paves the way for Medina to declare a state of emergency in Puerto Plata, La Vega, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, Santiago, Duarte, Samaná, Sánchez Ramírez, Monte Cristi, La Altagracia, Hermanas Mirabal, Hato Mayor, Valverde, El Seibo and Monseñor Noel provinces.

This authorization requested by the Executive gives government agencies extraordinary powers to conduct the repairs, constructions and reconstructions needed to mitigate the vast damages caused by weeks of torrential rains in those provinces.