Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Wed. said Dominican Republic's economic activity and domestic demand "evolve favorably" and forecasts expect the economy to grow as high as 6.5%, the highest in the region.

It said the economy will grow despite the effects of recent floods that have caused widespread damages to agriculture and infrastructure mostly in the north region.

"Credit to the private sector continues to expand at close to 12.0% in November and close the year with an expansion above the nominal estimated product," the Central Bank said on its website.