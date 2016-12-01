Santo Domingo.- "We have to get accustomed to face, prepare, adapt and of course mitigate the extreme changes of the climate," Environment minister Francisco Dominguez warned Thursday.

"We will have fluctuations between droughts and extreme rains, perhaps more and bigger hurricanes affecting us and certainly also events focused on regions in an unusual manner."

Speaking to Universidad Tecnológica de Santiago (UTESA) students at Valverde campus (north), Domínguez said special attention has to be placed on the northwest and the city of Mao in particular.

"The land between rivers will have of spikes of bonanza because of its Mesopotamian condition but also face threats perhaps greater than those if faces today," the official said.

Dominguez citied data from the Dominican Agro-forestry Research Institute -IDIAF- as part of an international project that studies the effects of climate change and water use on agriculture, which points out that only in one association (La Esperanza), banana plantations grew from just 400 to 1134 hectares from 2001 to 2016.

He said if added to the 1,701 hectares rice paddies and similar amounts for pasture, "they cause water stress that is more than troubling."