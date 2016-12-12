Santo Domingo.- International risk rater Moody's recently stressed the robust Dominican financial system, evidenced by its adequate level of solvency, liquidity, profitability and efficiency, as well as in the low risk exposure of financial intermediation entities.

The rater cited regulations and initiatives adopted in 2016to avert money laundering and financing terrorism.

In said Due Diligence Instructions issued by the Banks Superintendence (SIB) in June 29 bolstered the 'know your client' provisions within the 40 cecommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

In a recent visit to the Banks Superintendence, Moody's analysts lauded the results of a study on credit implications of the decline in correspondent banking relationships in Central America concluded that Dominican Republic's exposure to "Risking" is relatively low.

In particular, the study notes that among the factors that contribute to the country's low risk of de-risking, the degree of depth and fragmentation of the financial system, unlike other countries in the region that have a high proportion of credits in relation to the GDP and, therefore, are more vulnerable to this risk.

It also indicates the economy's degree of openness compared to some Central American countries that are more dependent on remittance flows, tourism, and income from international trade.

In Nov. Moody's affirmed the Dominican Republic's long-term domestic and foreign currency sovereign rating on "B1" and improved outlook, from stable to positive, backed by the projected decline in the fiscal deficit, as well as In the Dominican economy's solid growth prospects.