Santo Domingo. - Dominican Education minister Andres Navarro, with World Bank vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jorge Familiar on Monday launched a project to support the National Education Pact to improve the quality of pre-university education.

According to the latest assessment on student learning in the region, around 78 percent of third-grade Dominican students failed to achieve a basic level of core competency in reading, and 90 percent of students performed below elementary level in math in 2013. This despite having been the country which advanced the most in the regional tests from 2005 to 2013.

"The government has made education a priority on the national agenda, and has made significant progress under the National Pact for Educational Reform," said Jorge Familiar. "It's the key for students to leave school with the necessary skills for their future success and that of their country."

To help improve learning in pre-university education, the National Pact Support Project will:

• Support teacher policies to improve the quality of instruction in the classroom;

• Improve the student evaluation system to follow up and support teacher training programs;

• Improve the standards of the early childhood care program, Quisqueya Begins with You; and

• Promote and facilitate the decentralization of public school management.

The project will be implemented by the Education Ministry and financed with a US$50 million World Bank loan over five years, repayable in 24.5 years.