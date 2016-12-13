Puerto Plata.- Mayor Walter Musa on Tuesday said his town requires more than RD$100.0 million to deal with the heavy damages from the torrential rains and ensuing flooding.

He said he has only received RD$10 million from the Tourism Ministry and the city council's funds to deal with Puerto Plata's major problems caused by swelled of rivers in the municipality in his view, "are barely a grain of sand."

"If we evaluate everything that needs to be done in the town we will realize that it takes more than 10 times that amount to solve the problems caused by the rains that began on November 8...," Musa said.

"The rains caused havoc," said the official upon rendering a report to the city council for November, adding that the area most affected was the result of the large amount of mud and debris dumped by the flooding.