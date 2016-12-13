Close Gallery
The all-to-common collapse of bridges
Puerto Plata.- Mayor Walter Musa on Tuesday said his town requires more than RD$100.0 million to deal with the heavy damages from the torrential rains and ensuing flooding.

He said he has only received RD$10 million from the Tourism Ministry and the city council's funds to deal with Puerto Plata's major problems caused by swelled of rivers in the municipality in his view, "are barely a grain of sand."

"If we evaluate everything that needs to be done in the town we will realize that it takes more than 10 times that amount to solve the problems caused by the rains that began on November 8...," Musa said.

"The rains caused havoc," said the official upon rendering a report to the city council for November, adding that the area most affected was the result of the large amount of mud and debris dumped by the flooding. 

Written by: PuntaCanaMike, 13 Dec 2016 11:23 AM
From: Dominican Republic
and no doubt...all that money will go into the rehab of the area...not into phantom pockets.
Written by: laman00, 13 Dec 2016 1:05 PM
From: United States, San Fernando valley, CA
You will see the affects of these storms years and years to come, nothing gets done properly in thela hands of ladronozos when you have Vultures sitting at top waiting for an opportunity like this to grab and run, and the sheeplike people will endure the consequences, (PAIS SIN ESPERNAZA, PAIS AL REVERSE) you can call it whatever you want anything goes !!!!!
Written by: calvoleon, 13 Dec 2016 1:21 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Puerto Plata is the a$$ of the Dominican Republic.
The most beautiful, diverse and interesting area, but the most neglected of all.
But no politicians are interested, because they have their trough in PC.
And the few who have a saying don't care either.
See the repulsive city dump on the way from the port of the cruise ships to the Bride of the Atlantic.
Nobody cares if the new tourists come again (I wouldn't) after getting such a nice presentation card before entering the city. The responsibles of this stinking filth would be in jail in other countries.
The new constructed part of the four line road is there without any sign that something will be done in the coming month.
Nobody cares any $hit about Puerto Plata.
Written by: DomRat, 13 Dec 2016 2:32 PM
From: Dominican Republic
The work on the tourist projects and roads around the center or town towards the sea have and are taking forever. Next to nothing is being done. The canals haven't been cleaned prior to regular rainy season which was a contributing factor to the flooding a water damage. Would it be possible to appoint a special re-construction group of working or retired engineers to oversee this effort and the monies spent as a special one off project. If this project then works well, natural disasters in the future could use this as a pattern for speedy re-construction at fair prices.
