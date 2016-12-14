Santo Domingo.- "We're going to look for new opportunities for productive projects, including environment, tourism, energy and light industry," said Administrative minister José Ramón Peralta Wednesday to announce the expansion of president Danilo Medina's weekly surprise visits.

He said Medina's surprise visits program as well as other special projects of high social impact will be prioritized, including Boca de Cachón, the urban transformation of La Vega, La Nueva Barquita and the Valle de Juancho.

The official, speaking during the launch of the Institutional Strategic Plan 2017-2020, said, 552 productive and 373 community projects from the president's 153 surprise visits have been completed, involving a pledged cost of RD$34.0 billion (US$73.9 million), of which RD$21.0 billion have been disbursed.

He said the visits created more than 70,000 jobs and the incorporation of 130 cooperatives and community associations. "At this stage we will go for more. We're going to improve the work we have done to ensure higher standards of living for people."

Peralta noted that 546 families were settled in Boca de Cachón in the wake of Enriquillo lake's rising waters and 208 apartments have been distributed in La Vega of the more than 500 that the Government will build as part of that city's urban and environmental transformation.

He also mentioned the project which transformed the riverside slum La Nueva Barquita into a green area, where 6,000 inhabitants were provided with 1,400 new homes, and Valle de Juancho, where the planting of sorghum and bananas created 638 jobs.