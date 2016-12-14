Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's exports fell around 3.4% this year, from US$1.80 billion in 2015 to US$1.74 billion in 2016, according to figures released Tuesday by the Herrera industries association (AEIH).

With that in mind, AEIH president Antonio Taveras said this is a country with "a lot" of export potential. "What has to be done is to go out to sell this country, to market it and to look for the niches that we need to export."

He said Dominican Republic has hundreds of producers whom associated in clusters "could do a great synergy to turn the country into an exporter."

Taveras said the industries support the relaunch of the Dominican economy, focusing on exports in a joint effort by the state and private sector.