Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Central American and Dominican Republic Banks (Mixed Trends at Different Rating Levels amid Worsening Global Conditions)

The 2017 Central American bank rating outlook is stable for 2017, reflecting slight changes in growth and financial performance, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

"In 2017, bank profitability will be stable, although the level will vary between countries. Nicaraguan and Dominican banks will maintain good profitability ratios, while Panamanian, Salvadoran and Guatemalan banks will lag peers," said Rolando Martinez, Director of Fitch's Financial Institutions Group.

Non-financial risk management has increased importance. Recent events have shown that risk controls and corporate governance standards still have significant weaknesses.

The operating environment will have a growing influence on the banks' performance given the downside risks that could potentially develop in some countries, adversely affecting asset quality and capital, or funding and revenue stability.

Loan growth rates in 2017 will be similar to those of 2016, although some downside risk exists related to economic headwinds in some countries.

