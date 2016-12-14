Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved two lines of credits totaling more than 74 million euros and a commercial contract for nearly US$50 million in European currency to finish the extension of the Santo Domingo Metro Line 2.

The contracts signed by the Dominican State with three banks and already approved in the Senate total 124.4 million euros.

The first approved was the US$42.0 million line of credit from Banco Santander, for the Santo Domingo Metro, followed by a US$32.5 million line of credit from Alstom also for the Metro, with Banco Santander  acting as agent.

Chamber finance commission chairman Ramón Cabrera said the 42 million euros line of credit   is to finance the commercial contract.

Boycott

The deputies of the opposition PRM party abandoned the session., expressing, "our disagreement with the constant loans which the Government has submitted."

Written by: Ricardolito, 14 Dec 2016 6:53 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
What a ridiculous opposition..do they want a three quarters finished train line...Why do we elect them if they walk out of sittings. The biggest problem , as is always the case in the DR is the maintenance of the system. ..I do not know what can be done ..it is all too sad
