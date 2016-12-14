Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday approved two lines of credits totaling more than 74 million euros and a commercial contract for nearly US$50 million in European currency to finish the extension of the Santo Domingo Metro Line 2.

The contracts signed by the Dominican State with three banks and already approved in the Senate total 124.4 million euros.

The first approved was the US$42.0 million line of credit from Banco Santander, for the Santo Domingo Metro, followed by a US$32.5 million line of credit from Alstom also for the Metro, with Banco Santander acting as agent.

Chamber finance commission chairman Ramón Cabrera said the 42 million euros line of credit is to finance the commercial contract.

Boycott

The deputies of the opposition PRM party abandoned the session., expressing, "our disagreement with the constant loans which the Government has submitted."