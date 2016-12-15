Close Gallery
Llego´ Juanita...
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo .- Dominicans who visited the country last year on average spent six times more than what tourists of other nationalities consumed, according to the National Statistics Office (ONE) report "Dominicans in Figures."

On average "tourist spending" by Dominican travelers was US$825 per person, compared with the US$130 by foreign tourists during their stay.

ONE director Alexandra Izquierdo said 766,903 Dominican nationals residing abroad returned during 2015.

"Dominicans living outside the country, in addition to spending 539.7% more than a tourist of another nationality, on average stay longer, which reflects how the ties with the Dominican diaspora translate into economic benefits for the Country."

December

 She said most Dominicans return to the country do so during the Christmas period in December. "In 2015 the number of  Dominicans who arrived by air in that month reached 113,612, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
4 comment(s)
Written by: zooma, 15 Dec 2016 9:35 AM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

Of course they are gong to purchase more than the foreigners. They have family and friends here and what they cannot bring into the country they will purchase goods and services in the mother country.. The tourist purchases are limited to what they can carry by air, so they are somewhat restricted.
Written by: chillinout, 15 Dec 2016 9:59 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Most tourists stay in all inclusive resorts and may buy some nick knacks and snacks. They come to have fun not to go shopping or supply necessities for family and friends.

Why spend money on things here when they can be purchased easier and cheaper in the states for Americans anyway?
Written by: calvoleon, 16 Dec 2016 3:29 PM
From: Dominican Republic
That's the result of the famous all inclusive idea.

The tourists pay ALL in their own country and bring only a few euos or dollars to spend additionally.
Written by: danny00, 16 Dec 2016 6:48 PM
From: United States, Williamsburg Brooklyn
stop selling shit then maybe the gringos would spend some money
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 