Santo Domingo .- Dominicans who visited the country last year on average spent six times more than what tourists of other nationalities consumed, according to the National Statistics Office (ONE) report "Dominicans in Figures."

On average "tourist spending" by Dominican travelers was US$825 per person, compared with the US$130 by foreign tourists during their stay.

ONE director Alexandra Izquierdo said 766,903 Dominican nationals residing abroad returned during 2015.

"Dominicans living outside the country, in addition to spending 539.7% more than a tourist of another nationality, on average stay longer, which reflects how the ties with the Dominican diaspora translate into economic benefits for the Country."

December

She said most Dominicans return to the country do so during the Christmas period in December. "In 2015 the number of Dominicans who arrived by air in that month reached 113,612, an increase of 36% compared to the previous year."