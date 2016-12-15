Close Gallery
M. Vargas at  AMCHAM
Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday announced the "Laredo Initiative" agreement signed  by the US, Dominican Republic and Haiti, to establish a binational program to modernize the border zone.

 Speaking in the American Chamber of Commerce's (AmchamDR) monthly luncheon, the official said the initiative signed during a meeting in Laredo, Texas, includes Texas International University as technical coordinator.

Vargas said it's a "historic initiative" for the future of both peoples, that seeks to spur formal binational trade and develop industrial companies which contribute to Improve infrastructure and in the quality of life of the two nations, including construction of three hospitals along the border.

He said there's a need to balance trade balance with the US and other countries, and meet the challenge to establish Trade Diplomacy with Institutional efforts to bolster competitiveness, productivity and access to new markets.

COMMENTS
13 comment(s)
Written by: bhaitian, 15 Dec 2016 11:55 AM
From: United States
And Haiti need to balance and draw in investments to.
Written by: situationaenglish, 15 Dec 2016 12:52 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
Phuck the Haitians and the PLD
Written by: bhaitian, 16 Dec 2016 11:20 AM
From: United States
@situationaenglish, what did the Haitians do.
Written by: situationaenglish, 16 Dec 2016 12:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
The Haitians burn our flag and take jobs away increasing the crime and poverty in DR.


Written by: bhaitian, 16 Dec 2016 3:50 PM
From: United States
Written by: situationaenglish, 16 Dec 2016 8:36 PM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
You know what the Haitians have done and are doing, you stupid ass Haitian
Written by: bhaitian, 17 Dec 2016 12:31 AM
From: United States
@situationaenglish, so what has Dominican has been doing
