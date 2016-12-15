Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday announced the "Laredo Initiative" agreement signed by the US, Dominican Republic and Haiti, to establish a binational program to modernize the border zone.

Speaking in the American Chamber of Commerce's (AmchamDR) monthly luncheon, the official said the initiative signed during a meeting in Laredo, Texas, includes Texas International University as technical coordinator.

Vargas said it's a "historic initiative" for the future of both peoples, that seeks to spur formal binational trade and develop industrial companies which contribute to Improve infrastructure and in the quality of life of the two nations, including construction of three hospitals along the border.

He said there's a need to balance trade balance with the US and other countries, and meet the challenge to establish Trade Diplomacy with Institutional efforts to bolster competitiveness, productivity and access to new markets.