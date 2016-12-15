Santo Domingo.- Foreign minister Miguel Vargas on Wednesday said despite Dominican Republic's continuing official ties with Taiwan, it maintains contacts in Beijing "to explore new markets," local media report quoting China State-owned agency Xinhua.

"We've been making contacts, exploring markets, exploring impressions, we're in that process with the trade office which China has" in Dominican territory.

"We have made progress in pursuing important aspects of investment with China," the official said when asked about on the negotiations with the Asian nation.

Speaking in the American Chamber of Commerce, Vargas stressed Dominican Republic's trade office in Beijing, "which offers proposals and facilities and obviously make contacts."

The Dominican Republic is one of the few countries which still maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan, considered a rogue province by China.