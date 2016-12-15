Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry on thursday sold in public auction around RD$2.0 million in forest products that had been confiscated across the country.

The agency carried out activity in compliance with Environment and Natural Resources Law 64-00, which stipulates the sale in public auction of "products seized for having been used in environmental violations."

The funds raised from the auction of lots of mahogany, oak and carob, among other varieties will be used to pay for reforestation and forestry nurseries.