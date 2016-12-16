Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  The Industry and Commerce Ministry on Friday posted the fuel prices in effect until December 23, when premium gasoline will cost RD$205.8 and regular will cost RD$190.20, an increase of RD$3.00 per gallon on both.

Regular diesel will cost RD$152.00; optimum RD$166.60;  avtur RD$114.90;  kerosene RD$140.00 and fuel oil RD$95.80, all RD$3.00 higher per gallon.

Propane will cost RD$100.10 per gallon and natural gas RD$25.26 per cubic meter, both unchanged.

The Central Bank's posted average exchange rate of RD$46.72 per dollar was used to calculate all fuel prices

