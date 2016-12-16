Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Haiti authorities on Friday shuttered the Juana Méndez-Dajabón border crossing with chains and padlocks to halt the market held Fridays and Mondays, in reprisal for the alleged retention of 48 containers of sugar at Dominican ports.

Through flyers and social networks Haitian merchants had threatened since Monday to close the border in Dajabón, and Pedernales and Jimaní as well, because of the standoff.

The warning prompted a meeting with a commission of Dajabón merchants and truckers in Mao on Thursday with Agriculture minister Ángel Estévez, who pledged to release the sugar containers shipped from Miami to the border to be handed over to the owners in Haiti.

The apparent failure to deliver on the promise led Haitian authorities and merchants to put a halt to the market during 24 hours, while Dominican Border Police set up a security perimeter to avert incidents.