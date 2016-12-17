Santo Domingo.- After the National Association of Agricultural Professionals (ANPA) this week warned that Black Sigatoka is posing a threat to thousands of south region banana plantations, Agriculture minister Angel Estevez said on Friday called the situation controllable and normal.

"There's absolutely nothing to worry about," Estevez said, quoted by diariolibre.com. "Every time there's a lot of rain the fungus multiplies, but once the rain falls, it disappears," the official said.

Estevez noted that Black Sigatoka, (Mycosphaerella fijiensis), is a disease that has been in the Dominican Republic for many years.

He said technicians will start distributing a fungicide to control it and affirmed that they are already working to deliver it to affected farmers.

Estevez added that there shouldn't be concern of shortages. "There's banana by the bundles here to sustain the entire national population and to spare, in four or five months we will have the country planted again."