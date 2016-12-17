Santo Domingo.- AES Dominicana has set a new historical record of generation by reaching a consolidated production of 5,450 GWh, compared with its last mark achieved in 2014, with a saving for the country estimated at US$300 million, which Is reflected directly in the lower costs of electricity distribution companies, by purchasing energy, thus contributing to the financial sustainability of the sector and a continuous and quality service to all users of the National Interconnected Electricity System (SENI).

The information was provided by AES Dominicana president Edwin De los Santos, after indicating that it has been an exceptional year for AES Dominicana. "This year our units continued to be the first to be dispatched for their low production costs, availability and high efficiency. This shows that our commitment to natural gas and coal as alternative fuels to oil continues to deliver positive results, while recognizing the significant reduction in oil prices. "

He added that in 2016, US$41.6 million have been invested in projects that will enter in 2017 and that, added to the 260 million dollars for the construction of the combined cycle of DPP, the investment of AES Dominicana in the country already exceed US$1.3 billion. "The presence of AES in the Dominican Republic has proven to be a strategic alliance that benefits the entire population by bringing decades of operational efficiency, constant innovation and the corporate sense of translating our operation towards national competitiveness and improving the quality of life of Dominicans in 2017 and a vision of clean energy and innovation."

De los Santos announced that a highly innovative, large-scale energy storage project (AES Andres, Itabo and DPP) will start operating in the Dominican Republic and the Central America and Caribbean region, which consists of installing around 30MW to contribute to the stability of the interconnected electrical system and to continue with the most efficient energy injection into the system. The DPP combined cycle will also start operations, which will inject an additional 114 megawatts of clean energy.

As for renewable energy AES will average 3.5 MW on average, through two solar projects in AES Andres and Itabo and two micro-turbines, to maximize the injection of clean energy to SENI.

AES Dominicana Foundation

"In addition to this, I am pleased with the contribution that we make to the communities where we have our operations, with the materialization of different projects in improvements of community infrastructures such as construction of sports complexes, renovation of playgrounds, educational programs with the Educational excellence award, and direct support to more than 3,000 public and cultural school students, including the award of 17 scholarships to students at the National Conservatory of Music to study at the University of Berklee in the United States. All this with an investment of more than 25 million pesos only this year," De los Santos said.

Strategic partner of the State

"Another aspect that I would like to emphasize - the president of AES Dominicana stressed - is the successful alliance that we maintain with the Dominican State in the power plant Itabo, through the Asset Fund of the Reformed Companies (FONPER), to date we've delivered 170 million dollars to this institution, which translates into benefits for the social works carried out by this important organization in the rural communities of the country."

"We recognize that all Dominican and foreign capital companies based in the country have to comply with our rationale, an electric power company has a high commitment to the economic and social development of the country, with the safety of all people who day by day work in each of the localities and with the adaptation to the changing times of the world of electricity and that we achieve through innovation we, in AES Dominicana work in all these aspects."