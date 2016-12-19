Santo Domingo.- Cuban ambassador Carlos Jesus de la Nuez on Sunday said talks are underway leading to a free trade agreement with the Dominican Republic, which he affirms will gprovide facilities to business leaders from both nations.

He said Cuba's new Investment Law has prompted major companies to visit his country on the potential benefits of the legislation.

Among the products within the treaty that the diplomat listed figure steel billet which his country sells to the Dominican Republic to manufacture rebar, in addition to ethanol and some chemicals.

he said the Dominican Republic's vast majority of products give it a favorable trade balance, because of their higher value and shher numbers.

Good ties

Interviewed by hoy.com.do, de la Nuez said the historical and cultural ties are going well citing a "natural chemistry" that he affirms bond Cubans and Dominicans.

"There's dialogue in all aspects. Bilateral relations are at a very moment. We have many friends in the Dominican Republic, the Dominican people love Cuba."