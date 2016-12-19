Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.-  The season's first major winter storm in the US has dumped snow throughout southern New England, caused slippery road conditions and cancelled several flights.

JetBlue Airways and United Airlines canceled several flights on Sunday, to and from New York, New Jersey and Orlando via Las Americas terminal, according to airports management company Aerodom.

Canceled flights: JetBlue Airways 710 to New York and 1705 from Orlando, Florida to; United Airlines flights 1471 to New York, and 1472 to and from Newark, New Jersey.

Aerodom said operations at other airports it operates are running normally thus far.

